Friday: Fog early, rainy and warm. High: 64
Friday Night: Strong thunderstorms, breezy. Low: 45
Saturday: Rain early, partly sunny. High: 52
Detailed Forecast:
Foggy conditions will continue into mid-morning so be safe driving! Very high temperatures and moisture rich air today will contribute to a significant chance of strong storms tonight. High temperatures will be in the 60's this afternoon with rain showers passing through late. Tonight will be very windy with wind gusts up to 40mph. Be alert for the threat of fast-moving strong thunderstorms overnight. Have a multiple ways to get severe weather information late tonight through tomorrow morning! Tomorrow rain will move out, but it will continue to be very breezy and warm.