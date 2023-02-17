Friday: Flurries, cold. High: 34 By Brady Harp Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday: Cloudy, snowflakes possible. High: 34Friday Night: Clear, cold. Low: 22Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Brady Harp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Clock Time vs Sun Time Jan 22, 2023 News The winter months can put added stress to roads causing potholes Updated Jan 20, 2023 Weather Thursday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 49 Updated Mar 10, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Decreasing clouds, breezy. High: 34° Updated Jan 22, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Just Thinking Nov 6, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Up Earlier Jan 14, 2023 Recommended for you