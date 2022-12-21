Winter Storm, Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for the Wabash Valley

With arctic air settled across the Wabash Valley, a winter storm warning and wind chill warning remain in effect.
Friday: Windy with blowing snow. Very cold. High: 2° Wind Chill: -35°
Friday Night: Blowing snow. Low: 0° Wind Chill: -20°
Christmas Eve: Cloudy and cold. High: 14° Wind Chill: -20°
Detailed Forecast:
Snowfall has exited the Wabash Valley and now the area is dealing with the second impact of this storm: the dangerous cold.
Expect temperatures to be near zero for the next 24 hours. Strong winds this afternoon will drive wind chill to a very dangerous place near -35 most of the day.
Strong winds will continue to blow around accumulated snow reducing visibility while traveling.
If possible, stay indoors today due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chill!