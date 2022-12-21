 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Gusty winds resulting in blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common through early evening. Wind chills as low as -40
will be possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Winter Storm, Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for the Wabash Valley

With arctic air settled across the Wabash Valley, a winter storm warning and wind chill warning remain in effect.
 
Friday: Windy with blowing snow. Very cold. High: 2° Wind Chill: -35°
 
Friday Night: Blowing snow. Low: 0° Wind Chill: -20°
 
Christmas Eve: Cloudy and cold. High: 14° Wind Chill: -20°
 
Detailed Forecast:
Snowfall has exited the Wabash Valley and now the area is dealing with the second impact of this storm: the dangerous cold. 
 
Expect temperatures to be near zero for the next 24 hours. Strong winds this afternoon will drive wind chill to a very dangerous place near -35 most of the day.
 
Strong winds will continue to blow around accumulated snow reducing visibility while traveling. 
 
If possible, stay indoors today due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chill!

