...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in
blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Winter storm, wind chill alerts continue across the Wabash Valley

Wind Winter Warnings 122322
With arctic air settled across the Wabash Valley, a winter storm warning and wind chill warning remain in effect.
 
Friday Night: Windy. Areas of Blowing snow. Low: 0° Wind Chill: -25 to -30°
 
Christmas Eve: Cloudy and cold. High: 14° Wind Chill: -20°
 
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, very cold. Low: -1°
 
Christmas: Sunny and cold. High: 16°
 
Detailed Forecast:
Strong wind gusts will continue to blow around accumulated snow reducing visibility while traveling. They will also keep wind chill values well below zero through the night. Otherwise, expect a cloudy night with temperatures slowly "warming" by a few degrees into the early morning.
 
Highs will climb into the lower teens for Christmas Eve, but wind chills stay below zero for most spots. It'll be a breezy day with wind gusts still as high as 30 mph. Morning clouds are expected to break down in the afternoon, which will allow some late-day sunshine.
 
Lows fall back to near zero Saturday night as the sky stays mostly clear. The wind will slowly ease through the weekend, but wind chills could still be 15 degrees below zero.
 
Christmas will be sunnier but still cold with a high in the middle teens.
 

