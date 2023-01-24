Winter Storm Warning issued for the Wabash Valley

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&