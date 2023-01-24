 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Winter Storm Warning issued for the Wabash Valley

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect tonight through Wednesday for most of the Wabash Valley as accumulating snow is expected.

Today: Partly sunny. High: 43°

Tonight: Rain changes to snow. Low: 32°

Wednesday: Accumulating snow. High: 35°

Detailed Forecast:

Today can be considered the calm before the storm. There will be a mix of sun and clouds over the course of the day with a southwest breeze. Highs will climb into the lower 40s, which is a little above average. Clouds will start to increase this afternoon ahead of the winter storm, but the evening commute won't see any impacts from precipitation.

The winter storm moves in tonight after 9 p.m., and it may start as rain. Rain is expected to change over to snow early Wednesday morning. Accumulating snow will continue through the Wednesday morning commute before gradually tapering off in the afternoon. While the heaviest snow looks to fall in the first part of the day, light snow showers remain possible Wednesday night and Thursday. While wind gusts could be up to 25 mph tomorrow, the snow will be heavy and wet, so blowing snow isn't a big concern with this system.

Snow accumulations through Thursday are projected to be in the 4-8" range for most of the News 10 viewing area with lower totals (2-5") in southeastern areas, including Vincennes, Washington, and Loogootee. There may still be some adjustments to these numbers if the track of the system shifts.

Storm Team 10 will keep you updated on-air and online with the latest information.

