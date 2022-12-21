 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO
7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Winter Storm Warning issued for the Wabash Valley; see the latest forecast

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Storm Warning 122122
A Winter Storm Warning will take effect for the entire News 10 viewing area Thursday afternoon as temperatures plummet.
 
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low: 31°
 
Thursday: Rain changes to snow as temps rapidly drop. High: 38°
 
Thursday Night: Snow and blowing snow. Bitterly cold. Low: -5°
 
Friday: Very cold and windy with areas of blowing snow. High: 3°
 
Detailed Forecast:
Tonight will be mostly dry and cloudy. Lows only fall to the lower 30s, so it won't be a cold as light night. By early morning, a few scattered rain showers will start to develop.
 
Rain remains possible for the first part of Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Starting around midday, a strong arctic cold front will sweep across the Wabash Valley and usher in some frigid air. This will change rain to snow over the course of the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday evening. The wind will also pick up throughout the evening. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible through the night and into Friday as temperatures fall to five below zero. This will make wind chills fall as low as 30 below zero.
 
Snow comes to an end overnight Thursday, but blowing snow will still be a concern Friday with strong wind gusts remaining a issue. Highs on Friday only reach 3° or so, so wind chills will be 15 to 20 degrees below zero all day.
 

Recommended for you