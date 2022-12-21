Winter Storm Warning issued for the Wabash Valley; see the latest forecast

A Winter Storm Warning will take effect for the entire News 10 viewing area Thursday afternoon as temperatures plummet.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low: 31°
Thursday: Rain changes to snow as temps rapidly drop. High: 38°
Thursday Night: Snow and blowing snow. Bitterly cold. Low: -5°
Friday: Very cold and windy with areas of blowing snow. High: 3°
Detailed Forecast:
Tonight will be mostly dry and cloudy. Lows only fall to the lower 30s, so it won't be a cold as light night. By early morning, a few scattered rain showers will start to develop.
Rain remains possible for the first part of Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Starting around midday, a strong arctic cold front will sweep across the Wabash Valley and usher in some frigid air. This will change rain to snow over the course of the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday evening. The wind will also pick up throughout the evening. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible through the night and into Friday as temperatures fall to five below zero. This will make wind chills fall as low as 30 below zero.
Snow comes to an end overnight Thursday, but blowing snow will still be a concern Friday with strong wind gusts remaining a issue. Highs on Friday only reach 3° or so, so wind chills will be 15 to 20 degrees below zero all day.