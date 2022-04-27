 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 65°

  • Updated
  • 0

Today: Sunny and mild. High: 65°

Tonight: Increasing clouds, not as cold. Low: 42°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 64°

Detailed Forecast:

Another cold start to the day with areas of frost possible. Abundant sunshine will dominate the forecast and temperatures will warm up nicely today. Highs are expected to climb into the middle 60s. Another perk to the forecast: the wind will be light. Clouds will start to increase this evening and especially overnight. It won't be a cold tonight with lows in the low 40s.

A mostly cloudy sky is expected Thursday, though there will still be some sunshine. Just a touch cooler thanks to the clouds, but highs will again be in the middle 60s. Showers are possible late in the day and Thursday night.

Recommended for you