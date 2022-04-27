Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 65°

Today: Sunny and mild. High: 65°
Tonight: Increasing clouds, not as cold. Low: 42°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 64°
Detailed Forecast:
Another cold start to the day with areas of frost possible. Abundant sunshine will dominate the forecast and temperatures will warm up nicely today. Highs are expected to climb into the middle 60s. Another perk to the forecast: the wind will be light. Clouds will start to increase this evening and especially overnight. It won't be a cold tonight with lows in the low 40s.
A mostly cloudy sky is expected Thursday, though there will still be some sunshine. Just a touch cooler thanks to the clouds, but highs will again be in the middle 60s. Showers are possible late in the day and Thursday night.