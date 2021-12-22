Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, becoming breezy. Low: 25°

Tonight: Mostly clear, becoming breezy. Low: 25°
Thursday: Increasing clouds, warmer. High: 50°
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40°
Detailed Forecast:
One more cold night in the Wabash Valley before temperatures begin to warm up. Lows will fall into the middle 20s under a mostly clear sky. It'll become breezy overnight as a southerly wind brings in warmer air.
Highs tomorrow will be near 50°. Expect some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase, especially into the afternoon. Wind gusts tomorrow could be as high as 30 mph. It won't be as cold tomorrow night with lows only falling to near 40°.