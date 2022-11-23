Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 59°

Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 59°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Low: 33°
Thanksgiving: Becoming cloudy, scattered showers late. High: 58°
Detailed Forecast:
Another nice late fall day with sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 50s. The average high for late November is in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase this afternoon, so expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.
A little sunshine is possible for the first part of Thanksgiving, but the sky will become cloudy by midday. Even with the clouds, it'll be mild with highs once again reaching the upper 50s. Scattered showers become possible late in the day and especially overnight.