Wednesday: Gradual clearing, breezy. High: 59°

Today: Gradual clearing, breezy and cooler. High: 59°
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 35°
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 60°
Detailed Forecast:
After a rainy day Tuesday, the sky will clear this morning. A northwest breeze will bring in cooler air. Even with afternoon sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 50s. The sky will stay clear through the overnight hours. That will set us up for a chilly night with lows in the middle 30s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, but still cool. Highs will top out near 60 degrees, but the wind won't be quite as strong. Some clouds will drift in Thursday evening.