Tuesday Night: Rain returns, breezy. Low: 49.

Tonight: Rain returns, breezy. Low: 49°
Wednesday: Morning rain, breezy with afternoon clearing. High: 61°
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 40°
Detailed Forecast:
After a break in the rain this evening, it'll return overnight. Lows will only fall into the upper 40s.
Rain will move in early Wednesday morning and there might be a few isolated thunderstorms mixed in. Rain will taper off by noon as a cold front pushes though the Wabash Valley. Highs will again be seasonable in the lower 60s, but it'll be breezy. The sky clears through the afternoon, leading to a mostly clear sky Wednesday night with lows falling to near 40.