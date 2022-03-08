Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, cold and calm. Low: 31°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold and calm. Low: 31°
Wednesday: Becoming sunny, warmer. High: 50°
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 28°
Detailed Forecast:
Clouds have been on the increase this evening, so expect a mostly cloudy sky tonight. The clouds will keep temperatures fairly steady, so lows will only drop into the lower 30s.
Wednesday will be warmer day. Some clouds will linger into the morning, but sunshine is expected by the afternoon as highs top out near 50. A few more clouds return Wednesday night, but it'll still be a cold night as lows fall into the upper 20s.