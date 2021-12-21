Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low: 23°

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low: 23°
Wednesday: Sunny, colder. High: 36.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 25.
Detailed Forecast:
A cold front will sweep through the Wabash Valley overnight. No rain is expected, but it'll be breezy as it passes. Lows will fall into the lower 20s under a mostly clear sky.
Wednesday will be another sunny day, but it'll be colder and breezy with highs only reaching the middle 30s. That's pretty seasonable for this time of year, though. A mostly clear sky is expected tomorrow night with lows in the middle 20s.
Warmer temperatures arrive by Christmas Eve with highs pushing the 60-degree mark.