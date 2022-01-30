Tracking a potential winter storm midweek

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 19°
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 40°
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 31°
Detailed Forecast:
Clouds have moved in tonight, but they'll slowly clear through the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the upper teens.
Monday will be a mostly sunny and a little bit warmer day with highs near 40. A few clouds move in tomorrow night as lows fall into the lower 30s.
Tuesday highs will be near 50, but rain showers are likely in the afternoon. Those showers are the first part of a prolonged system that could be our first winter storm of the season. Rain is expected to change to a rain/snow/sleet mix Wednesday with an icing possible before changing to all snow by Thursday. It is too soon for amounts as the track of the system and temperatures could (and likely will) change, so stay with Storm Team 10 for the latest updates.