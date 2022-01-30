 Skip to main content
...WINTRY PRECIPITATION MAY IMPACT TRAVEL TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY...

There is a chance of wintry precipitation beginning Tuesday night
and continuing through Thursday across central Indiana. Timing,
and details on dominant precipitation type and amounts are still
not clear. However, forecast confidence is expected to increase
over the next couple of days. Early indications are that wintry
precipitation could cause significant travel impacts across
portions of the area. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all
possible.

Tracking a potential winter storm midweek

A couple of quiet days before wintry weather arrives

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 19°

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 40°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 31°

Detailed Forecast:

Clouds have moved in tonight, but they'll slowly clear through the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the upper teens.

Monday will be a mostly sunny and a little bit warmer day with highs near 40. A few clouds move in tomorrow night as lows fall into the lower 30s.

Tuesday highs will be near 50, but rain showers are likely in the afternoon. Those showers are the first part of a prolonged system that could be our first winter storm of the season. Rain is expected to change to a rain/snow/sleet mix Wednesday with an icing possible before changing to all snow by Thursday. It is too soon for amounts as the track of the system and temperatures could (and likely will) change, so stay with Storm Team 10 for the latest updates.

