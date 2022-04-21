Thursday: Rain ending, gradual clearing. High: 72°

Today: Rain ending, gradual clearing. High: 72°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 55°
Friday: Scattered AM showers, breezy and warmer High: 79°
Detailed Forecast:
Rain showers will move out through the morning. The sky will gradually clear this afternoon, so expect some sunshine to finish up the day. Highs will climb into the lower 70s. Clouds will increase overnight as a warm front lifts through the region. That front will spark more showers and an isolated thunderstorm tonight after midnight.
Friday will start much like today. Scattered morning rain showers will give way to some afternoon sun. It'll be breezy with highs in the upper 70s.