Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low: 35°

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.
.Lowland, minor flooding continues along the middle and lower Wabash
River, and rainfall amounts of one to over two inches yesterday
brought renewed flooding or will prolong flooding along the lower
White River and at Seymour on the East Fork White. Minor flooding on
the East Fork White at Seymour will last into the weekend and could
develop at other points on the lower East Fork White. Minor flooding
on the lower White and lower Wabash will last through much of next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.
Mainly dry conditions are expected for the next several days, which
will allow time for rivers to crest and fall below flood for the
lowest portions of the White and Wabash by next weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Agricultural flooding begins along west
bank across from Water Works, southwest Vigo County and northeast
Crawford County, IL. Low county roads in these areas begin to
flood. Old Darwin road begins to flood near Darwin, IL, and
northeast Crawford County.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage
was 16.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&