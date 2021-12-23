Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, steady temperatures. Low: 47°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, steady temperatures. Low: 47°
Christmas Eve: Cloudy and windy with scattered showers. High: 59°
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 54°
Detailed Forecast:
Clouds will increase through the overnight hours, but temperatures will hold pretty steady in the upper 40s thanks to a warm southwesterly breeze.
Christmas Eve will be cloudy, windy and warm. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. Scattered showers are possible, but it won't be a washout. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Temperatures stay mild tomorrow night with lows only dropping into the middle 50s. Rain showers remain in the forecast through Christmas morning.