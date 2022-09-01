Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 63° Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 63°Friday: More clouds, warm. High: 86°Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: 44° Updated Nov 28, 2021 Weather Wednesday Night Weather Updated Mar 23, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Mostly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers. High: 49° Updated Nov 27, 2021 Weather Friday: Scattered rain, cooler. High: 63 Updated Mar 18, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 85° Updated May 14, 2022 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Mar 21, 2022 Recommended for you