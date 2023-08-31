Thursday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 53° Aug 31, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 53°Friday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83°Friday Night: Mostly clear, not as cool. Low: 60° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Forecast Thanksgiving: Cloudy, breezy with early rain and falling temperatures. High: 48° Updated Nov 25, 2021 Weather Wednesday Night Weather Updated Apr 20, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Mar 22, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, spring-like. High: 66° Updated Mar 20, 2022 Weather Friday Night Weather Updated Mar 11, 2022 Forecast Tracking a potential winter storm midweek Updated Jan 31, 2022 Recommended for you