Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 58°

Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 58°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Low: 38°
Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: 64°
Detailed Forecast:
After a chilly start to the day, highs will only reach the upper 50s this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine most of the day, but clouds will start to increase late this afternoon. The sky will become mostly cloudy tonight as lows fall into the upper 30s.
Clouds clear out tomorrow morning, so expect another mostly sunny day for Friday. It'll be a little more seasonable with highs in the middle 60s.