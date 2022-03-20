Sunday: Sunny, spring-like. High: 66°

Today: Sunny, spring-like. High: 66°
Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 42°
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 72°
Detailed Forecast:
Spring officially arrives at 11:33 a.m. EDT, and today's forecast is definitely spring-like! Plenty of sunshine is expected with highs climbing into the middle 60s. There will be a gentle breeze from the southwest and it'll become a little more gusty this afternoon. The sky stays mostly clear tonight and it won't be as cold. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 40s.
Monday will be another nice day and warmer, too! Highs will top out in the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be stronger with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Clouds increase Monday night and rain chances enter the forecast. Rain stays in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.