Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 75°

Today: Sunny, seasonable. High: 75°
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 42°
Monday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 72°
Detailed Forecast:
Another sunshine-filled day is expected across the Wabash Valley. It'll be very similar to Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and a north-northeast breeze. The sky remains clear tonight, allowing lows to drop into the lower 40s.
Monday will be a little cooler but still pleasant with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures gradually warm up through Wednesday, but then they'll tumble at the end of the week.