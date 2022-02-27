Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 44°

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton...Hutsonville and Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Vincennes..Terre Haute...Clinton...Covington Montezuma and Mount Carmel. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. The crest on the Wabash River is near Vincennes with the crest on the White River between Petersburg and Hazleton. The East Fork White River is slowly rising near Rivervale and points downstream. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is expected to last into the second week of March. The East Fork White river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM CST /1045 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 20.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EST Sunday was 21.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 12.1 feet Wednesday, March 09. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&