Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 44°

Today: Sunny, seasonable. High: 44°
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 23°
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 49°
Detailed Forecast:
Another day with lots of sunshine across the Wabash Valley. It'll be a seasonable day with highs reaching the middle 40s. There will be a gentle breeze out of the west. The sky remains mostly clear tonight. Lows will fall back into the lower 20s.
Monday will be mostly sunny and even warmer. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 40s with a southwest breeze. The forecast stays dry through the workweek.