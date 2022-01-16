Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 35°

Today: Sunny, seasonable. High: 35°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Low: 23°
Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 34°
Detailed Forecast:
A pretty standard January day is expected today. Highs will top out in the middle 30s with ample sunshine and a light northeast breeze. Clouds will start to move in late this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s. A few scattered snow showers or flurries are possible early Monday morning. If anything, accumulations will stay less than an inch.
Expect a cloudy start to Monday, but the sky will gradually clear in the afternoon. It'll be breezy with highs once again reaching the mid 30s.