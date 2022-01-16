 Skip to main content
...SLICK ROADS AND WALKWAYS POSSIBLE EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

Light snow is possible early Monday morning. This could result in
minor accumulations of less than an inch but untreated roads and
walkways could become slick.

You may need to allow extra time to reach your destination and allow
for extra stopping distance for the Monday morning commute.

Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 35°

Today: Sunny, seasonable. High: 35°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Low: 23°

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 34°

Detailed Forecast:

A pretty standard January day is expected today. Highs will top out in the middle 30s with ample sunshine and a light northeast breeze. Clouds will start to move in late this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s. A few scattered snow showers or flurries are possible early Monday morning. If anything, accumulations will stay less than an inch.

Expect a cloudy start to Monday, but the sky will gradually clear in the afternoon. It'll be breezy with highs once again reaching the mid 30s.

