Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 50°

Today: Sunny, breezy. High: 50°
Tonight: Clear. Low: 32°
Monday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 52°
Detailed Forecast:
Ample sunshine is expected for the last half of the weekend. A southwesterly breeze will boost temperatures near 50° this afternoon, which is about ten degrees above average. The sky remains clear tonight as lows drop into the lower 30s.
Another sunny day for Monday, but there'll be a few more clouds. That won't stop highs from climbing even more. Highs will be in the lower 50s thanks to the continued southwesterly breeze.