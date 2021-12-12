You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 50°

  • Updated
  • 0

Highs climb back above average with ample sunshine

Today: Sunny, breezy. High: 50°

Tonight: Clear. Low: 32°

Monday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 52°

Detailed Forecast:

Ample sunshine is expected for the last half of the weekend. A southwesterly breeze will boost temperatures near 50° this afternoon, which is about ten degrees above average. The sky remains clear tonight as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Another sunny day for Monday, but there'll be a few more clouds. That won't stop highs from climbing even more. Highs will be in the lower 50s thanks to the continued southwesterly breeze.

Tags

Recommended for you