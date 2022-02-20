Sunday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 54°

Today: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 54°
Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 36°
Monday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High: 58°
Detailed Forecast:
The weekend will end on a warmer note! Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine. It'll be breezy, though, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Tonight won't be as cold as the past few nights. Lows will drop into the middle 30s under a mostly clear sky.
Temperatures climb a little for Monday. The day starts of sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs top out in the upper 50s. Rain showers arrive late Monday and continue into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are possible, too.