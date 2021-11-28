Sunday: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: 44°

Today: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: 44°
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 24°
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 45°
Detailed Forecast:
Sunshine is expected to finish up the weekend, but it will be a little cooler than yesterday. Highs will top out in the middle 40s. It'll be breezy with northwest wind gusts as high as 25 mph. The sky remains mostly clear tonight. Lows will fall into the middle 20s, and the wind will ease up.
Clouds will move in tomorrow, so expect a mostly cloudy start to the workweek. It'll be breezy once again, but this time the wind will be from the south. That will help warm up temperatures later this week, but highs tomorrow will once again be in the middle 40s thanks to the clouds.