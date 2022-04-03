Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 60°

Today: Sunny and seasonable. High: 60°
Tonight: Increasing clouds, late showers. Low: 44°
Monday: AM showers, mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 61°
Detailed Forecast:
A sunny Sunday in the Wabash Valley! High pressure is in control of today's forecast, so we'll see the sun, a light breeze and seasonable highs near 60. Take advantage of the dry, sunny weather while it's here because clouds and rain are also in the forecast. Clouds will increase this evening as lows fall into the middle 40s.
Rain showers are possible Monday morning, otherwise the workweek will start on a mostly cloudy and breezy note with highs in the lower 60s. There's a daily chance for at least scattered showers Tuesday-Friday.