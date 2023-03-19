Sunday: Sunny and chilly. High: 38° Mar 19, 2023 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today: Sunny and chilly. High: 38°Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 23°Monday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 50° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Forecast Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 85° Updated May 14, 2022 Forecast Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 24° Updated Jan 22, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 75° Updated Oct 2, 2022 Forecast Friday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 76° Updated Nov 4, 2022 Forecast Saturday Night: Gradual clearing, breezy. Low: 26° Updated Dec 18, 2021 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Mar 31, 2022 Recommended for you