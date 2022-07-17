Sunday: Showers and storms, cooler. High 77°

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Click here for alerts.
Today: Showers and storms, cooler. High: 77°
Tonight: Showers and storms ending. Low: 68°
Monday: Isolated showers, gradual clearing. High: 86°
Detailed Forecast:
After sunshine Saturday, the weekend will end with clouds and rain. Occasional showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected over the course of the day. They'll become more scattered this evening. The cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures fairly steady in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers remain possible tonight as lows drop into the upper 60s.
Clouds will gradually clear out Monday, but isolated showers remain a possibility in the heat of the day. Highs will reach the middle 80s.