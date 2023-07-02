Sunday: Scattered PM storms. High: 83° Jul 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today: Scattered PM Storms. High: 83°Tonight: Rain ends, partly cloudy. Low: 66°Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 86° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High: 80° Updated Apr 24, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Quick morning showers, breezy. High: 50° Nov 20, 2021 Forecast Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 73° Updated Jun 26, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Mar 24, 2022 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Feb 28, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 67° Updated May 1, 2022 Recommended for you