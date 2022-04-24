Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High: 80°

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High: 80°
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, breezy. Low: 54°
Monday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. High: 61°
Detailed Forecast:
Sunday will start with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase over the course of the day. It'll be another warm and breezy day with highs near 80 degrees. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph again today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to develop this afternoon, and especially this evening, ahead of a cold front. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong.
That front will stall over the Wabash Valley overnight, leading to additional showers and thunderstorms and the potential for heavy rain. Rainfall amounts in the 1-1.5" range are possible with higher totals in places that experience thunderstorms. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s, and it'll still be breezy.
Rain showers linger into Monday morning, and it'll be cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s. Some clearing is possible late in the day; otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky.