Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated showers. High: 80°

Today: Partly sunny, isolated showers. High: 80°
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler. Low: 63°
Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 82°
Detailed Forecast:
Isolated showers remain a possibility today, but most of the rain has come to an end for the weekend. After fog in some areas this morning, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out near 80. Lows will fall into the lower 60s tonight under partly cloudy.
Monday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny and pleasant day with highs in the lower 80s.