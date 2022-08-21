 Skip to main content
Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated showers. High: 80°

Today: Partly sunny, isolated showers. High: 80°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler. Low: 63°

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 82°

Detailed Forecast:

Isolated showers remain a possibility today, but most of the rain has come to an end for the weekend. After fog in some areas this morning, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out near 80. Lows will fall into the lower 60s tonight under partly cloudy.

Monday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny and pleasant day with highs in the lower 80s.

