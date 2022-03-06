Sunday Night: Showers and storms, heavy rain. Low: 40°

Tonight: Showers and storms, heavy rain. Low: 40°
Monday: Mostly cloudy with lingering morning showers. High: 42°
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, colder. Low: 27°
*FLOOD WATCH* for Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Putnam, Sullivan and Vigo counties until 8 a.m. Monday.
Detailed Forecast:
Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the Wabash Valley overnight. The heaviest rain looks to move in around midnight and continue into early Monday. Some storms could be strong, especially along and southeast of a Vincennes to Bloomington line. Flooding is also a concern as one to two inches of rain will be possible through Monday. Overnight lows will drop to near 40.
A few lingering showers are possible Monday morning. Otherwise, it'll be a cloudy and colder day with highs only reaching the lower 40s.