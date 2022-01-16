Sunday Night: Scattered snow showers, breezy. Low: 22°

Tonight: Scattered snow showers, breezy. Low: 22°
Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing. High: 34°
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 23°
Detailed Forecast:
Scattered snow showers are expected overnight. Any accumulation will be less than an inch. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy and breezy night as lows drop into the lower 20s.
Monday will be a mostly cloudy and breezy day. Clouds will start to clear out in the afternoon as highs reach the middle 30s. Lows tomorrow night fall back into the lower 20s under a partly cloudy sky.