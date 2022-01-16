 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLICK ROADS AND WALKWAYS POSSIBLE EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

Scattered snow showers will move through overnight. These could
bring a few tenths of an inch of snow accumulation, which would
result in slick conditions developing on mainly untreated roads
and surfaces.

Be prepared to allow extra time to reach your destination and
allow for extra stopping distance for the Monday morning commute.

Sunday Night: Scattered snow showers, breezy. Low: 22°

  • Updated
Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers

Tonight: Scattered snow showers, breezy. Low: 22°

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing. High: 34°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 23°

Detailed Forecast:

Scattered snow showers are expected overnight. Any accumulation will be less than an inch. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy and breezy night as lows drop into the lower 20s.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy and breezy day. Clouds will start to clear out in the afternoon as highs reach the middle 30s. Lows tomorrow night fall back into the lower 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

