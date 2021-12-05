Sunday Night: Showers and storms, then turning colder. Low: 33°

Tonight: Showers and storms, then turning colder. Low: 33°
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy. High: 38°
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 19°
Detailed Forecast:
A few more scattered showers and even some thunderstorms are expected to develop tonight as a cold front sweeps through the region. Temperatures will be mild for the first part of the night before dropping into the 30s by morning.
The wind will pick up tonight, and it'll be windy tomorrow with gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs tomorrow only reach the upper 30s despite a mostly sunny sky. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper teens!
Clouds return Tuesday, and a few snow flurries are possible Tuesday night, but it is a weak system, so don't expect to get a lot of snow.