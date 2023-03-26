Sunday Night: Rain, isolated storms. Low: 40°

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.
.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.
The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.
Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, APRIL 03...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Monday, April 03.
* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood. North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood. Flooding closes more county
roads. Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.8
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, April 03.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.
.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.
The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.
Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood. Water begins to
back up local tributaries. River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.
.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.
The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.
Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, APRIL 03...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Monday, April 03.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 19.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, April 03.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&