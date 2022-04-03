Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, late showers. Low: 45°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late showers. Low: 45°
Monday: AM showers, mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 61°
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, late showers. Low: 43°
Detailed Forecast:
Clouds have overspread the area this evening and rain showers will be possible early Monday morning. Lows will drop into the middle 40s as the wind increases.
Monday will be a mostly cloudy and breezy day. Scattered showers are possible in the morning, but the afternoon should be dry. Highs will be in the lower 60s, and some spots may get to see a little sunshine later in the day.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each have a chance for at least scattered showers during the day, but no day is looking like a washout.