Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, flurries possible. Low: 18°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, flurries possible. Low: 18.
Monday: Partly cloudy, colder. High: 25.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, calm and cold. Low: 10°
Detailed Forecast:
Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of a weak cold front. The front may create a few areas of patchy freezing drizzle or flurries early Monday morning as it passes, but most will stay dry. Lows will fall into the upper teens.
Monday will be a colder day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the middle 20s. A northwest breeze will make it feel even colder. Lows will fall down to near 10° tomorrow night under a partly cloudy sky as the wind becomes calm.