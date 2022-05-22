Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low: 47° May 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low: 47° Monday: Decreasing clouds. High: 70° Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Apr 25, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Gradual clearing, windy. High: 39° Updated Dec 11, 2021 Forecast Friday: Sunny, chilly. Low 44° Updated Nov 19, 2021 Forecast Saturday: Becoming sunny, breezy. High: 56° Updated Apr 16, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Mar 1, 2022 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Mar 21, 2022 Recommended for you