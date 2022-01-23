Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 19°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 19°
Monday: Morning snow possible, then mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 40°
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, colder. Low: 15°
Detailed Forecast:
After a few breaks in the clouds this evening, it'll become cloudy tonight. Cold, too, with lows in the upper teens.
Another quick-moving clipper system could bring light snow to northern parts of the Wabash Valley Monday morning. Little accumulation expected with totals again staying below an inch. It'll warm up a little Monday with highs near 40 thanks to a gusty wind out of the south.
A cold front will move through tomorrow evening, so another blast of cold air will settle into the Wabash Valley with lows in the middle teens tomorrow night. Highs will only be in the middle 20s Tuesday!