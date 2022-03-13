Sunday Night: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 35°

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 35°
Monday: Sunny, breezy and mild. High: 60°
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles possible. Low: 43°
Detailed Forecast:
A mostly clear sky is expected tonight, but it won't be as cold as the past few nights. Lows will drop into the middle 30s.
Monday will be another sunny and breezy day. Highs are expected to top out near 60° as southwest wind gusts approach 30 mph. Sunshine will prevail through the afternoon before clouds increase tomorrow evening. A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible Monday night, but most will stay dry. Lows will only fall into the lower 40s.