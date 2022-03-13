Sunday Night: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 35°

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
in Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Williams, near Bedford, and near
Rivervale.

White River at Edwardsport, Hazleton, and Petersburg.

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is
slightly past Shoals. The crest of the White River is nearing
Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is slightly past
Vincennes. Flooding will gradually end this week, with the last of
the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 18.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EDT Sunday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 35°

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 35°

Monday: Sunny, breezy and mild. High: 60°

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles possible. Low: 43°

Detailed Forecast:

A mostly clear sky is expected tonight, but it won't be as cold as the past few nights. Lows will drop into the middle 30s.

Monday will be another sunny and breezy day. Highs are expected to top out near 60° as southwest wind gusts approach 30 mph. Sunshine will prevail through the afternoon before clouds increase tomorrow evening. A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible Monday night, but most will stay dry. Lows will only fall into the lower 40s.

