Sunday Night: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 65°

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and mild. Low: 65°
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 88°
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 68°
Detailed Forecast:
Expect a mostly clear sky through the night. A southerly breeze will keep temperatures in the middle 60s.
More sunshine is on the way for Memorial Day. It'll be another breezy day, too, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Highs will climb into the upper 80s. Lows Monday night will only drop into the upper 60s under a mostly clear sky.
Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week. Highs will top out near 90 with a mostly sunny sky and increased humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast late Tuesday night and into continue Wednesday.