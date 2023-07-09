Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 59° Jul 9, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 59°Monday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 85°Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 62° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High: 80° Updated Apr 24, 2022 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Apr 11, 2022 Weather Wednesday Night Weather Updated Mar 9, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Morning rain, cloudy and breezy. High: 41° Updated Dec 18, 2021 Forecast Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 51 Nov 2, 2021 Forecast Friday: Sunny, chilly. Low 44° Updated Nov 19, 2021 Recommended for you