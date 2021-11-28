Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 24°

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 23°
Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 45°
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 33°
Detailed Forecast:
Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows dropping into the middle 20s. The wind will ease up overnight, but pick back up tomorrow morning. It will be from the south and gusts could be as high as 25 mph. Expect a mostly cloudy sky for Monday with highs in the middle 40s. Lows tomorrow fall near the freezing mark under a mostly clear sky.
Temperatures warm up over the course of the workweek with highs in the 50s Tuesday and near 60° by Thursday. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday.