Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 23°

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel.  The crest on the Wabash River is near
Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is at Hazleton, and the
crest on the East Fork White River is at Rivervale.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 5.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Monday afternoon by around 1200
PM CST /100 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 13.1 feet Monday,
March 7.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Sunday was 21.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, All of the area on the west side of the
Wabash River is flooded from Sugar Creek to U.S. 40 and I-70.
South Lake becomes part of the wetland project.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Sunday /9:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 21.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Sunday /9:30 PM EST Sunday/ was 22.2
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon and continue falling to 13.6 feet Wednesday,
March 9.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 23°

  • 0

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 23°

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 50°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 32°

Detailed Forecast:

Get ready for another cold under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s once again.

Monday will be mostly sunny day with even warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 50s with a southwest breeze. A few clouds move in through the afternoon, but tomorrow night won't be a cold. Lows will drop near the freezing mark.

The warming trend continues next week with highs near 60° on Wednesday!

