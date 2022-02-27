Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 23°

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 23°
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 50°
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 32°
Detailed Forecast:
Get ready for another cold under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s once again.
Monday will be mostly sunny day with even warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 50s with a southwest breeze. A few clouds move in through the afternoon, but tomorrow night won't be a cold. Lows will drop near the freezing mark.
The warming trend continues next week with highs near 60° on Wednesday!