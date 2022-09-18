Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, storms late. Low: 68°

Tonight: Increasing clouds, storms late. Low: 68°
Monday: Morning rain, then mostly sunny. High: 84°
Monday Night: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 64°
Detailed Forecast:
Expect clouds to increase tonight with showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of those storms could be strong, especially across Illinois with strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms linger into the first part of Monday before the sky gradually clears. Some sunshine is expected in the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.