Sunday Night: Gradual clearing, cold. Low: 17°
Monday: Sunny, seasonably cold. Low: 33°
Monday Night: Clear. Low 23°
Detailed Forecast:
Clouds will gradually clear through the overnight hours. That will allow for a cold night with lows falling into the teens. A brisk north wind gusting up to 20 mph will knock wind chill values into the single digits, so be sure to bundle up as you head out Monday morning.
Sunshine is expected for Monday, but it'll still be cold with highs in the lower 30s. Lows tomorrow night will drop into the lower 20s, but Tuesday will be warmer with highs reaching the lower 40s.