Sunday Night: Clear, cold and calm. Low: 23°

Tonight: Clear, cold and calm. Low: 23°
Monday: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. High: 46°
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Low: 32°
Detailed Forecast:
We're expecting a clear sky tonight, so that means it'll be another cold night in the Wabash Valley. Lows will drop into the lower 20s as the wind becomes calm.
Monday will start sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs only reach the middle 40s, so it'll be another unseasonably cool day. There will be a light breeze from the north, but it won't be as strong as it was overt the weekend. Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with lows near the freezing mark.
Scattered showers arrive Tuesday, but a better chance of rain, and possibly some storms, enters the forecast Wednesday when highs will be in the low 70s.