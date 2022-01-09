Sunday Night: Clear and cold. Low: 14°

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 14°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 29°
Monday Night: Mostly clear, frigid. Low: 10°
Detailed Forecast:
It'll be a cold night in the Wabash Valley underneath a clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the middle teens. A cold northwest breeze will drop wind chill values into the single digits.
A mostly sunny sky is expected for Monday, but it'll still be cold. Highs will only reach the upper 20s in the afternoon. Tomorrow night will be even colder with lows falling to near 10° under a mostly clear sky.